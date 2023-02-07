Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 859 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,559 shares of company stock worth $4,453,606. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

