Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 382.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
