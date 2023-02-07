Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,535 ($18.45) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

