Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.