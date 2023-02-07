SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %
SBFG opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
