SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SBFG opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

