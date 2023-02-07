Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 195,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

