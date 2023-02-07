Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $18.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.35. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $22.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.45 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Shares of DECK opened at $416.22 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 663.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

