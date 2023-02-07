Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

