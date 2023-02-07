Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra stock opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

