Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

