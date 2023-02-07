Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
