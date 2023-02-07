ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

SFBS stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.