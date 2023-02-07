Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 39.8% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.42 million and approximately $74.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,991.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00432743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00725504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00580840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,289,322,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.