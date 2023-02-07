Signaturefd LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

