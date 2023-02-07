Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,974 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $427.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

