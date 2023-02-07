Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

