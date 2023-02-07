Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.60.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

