Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $3,082,054.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,077,744. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

