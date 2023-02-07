SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SBOW stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.