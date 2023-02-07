Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 90.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

