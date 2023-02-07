SITE Centers (SITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of SITE Centers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.