SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

