SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $86.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.