Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

