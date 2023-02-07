Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

