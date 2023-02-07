Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $799.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sleep Number Profile

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.