Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $257.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.97. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,799,421 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

