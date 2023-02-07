Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.