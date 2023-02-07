S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,078 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $368.66 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

