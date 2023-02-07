Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.