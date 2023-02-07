Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Standex International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

