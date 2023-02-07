Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Benchmark Forecasts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Benchmark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Standex International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark analyst M. Legg anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Benchmark has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Standex International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Standex International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Standex International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

