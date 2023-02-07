State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

