State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

GL stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

