State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LW opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

