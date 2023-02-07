State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Snap-on worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,799,421. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $257.42 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

