State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.61 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

NYSE WOLF opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

