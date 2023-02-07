State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.75 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

