State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.21 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $170.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

