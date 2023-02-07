State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $673.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.93 and its 200-day moving average is $523.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

