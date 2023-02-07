State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.18 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 224,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

