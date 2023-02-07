State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.61 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Abiomed worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

