State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Leidos

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

