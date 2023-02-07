State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

