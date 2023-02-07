State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 255 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE CRL opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.