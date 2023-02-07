State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.