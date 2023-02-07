State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,628 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.