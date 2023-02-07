State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,630 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

