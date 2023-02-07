State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,570 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 130,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Celanese by 116.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 19.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 2.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

