State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

