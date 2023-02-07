Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $116.35 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Status has a total market capitalization of $116.35 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00224458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,938,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,938,541.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02947798 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,397,415.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.